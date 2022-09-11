Former ABA Board President Passes

Houston Pearce began his broadcasting career in 1959 with a one kw day timer in Butler, AL. Houston was a leader in Alabama and Mississippi broadcasting since his initial introduction to radio. After Houston and two business associates built WPRN in Butler, in 1964 they built WBIB in Centreville.

He and his associates subsequently purchased WARF in Jasper. Sister station WFFN in Jasper was put on the air in June of 1987. He also has owned WTUG-WTSK, Tuscaloosa and in Mississippi, WJDQ-AM/FM in Meridian and WGUD – AM/FM in Pascagoula.

Houston and his wife Voncile had three children Christie, Susan and Dean and six grandchildren.

Voncile joined Houston in the business in 1961 (right after they were married) and went directly to CEO and Dean joined the business some 22 years later as second in charge. The family has been in and out of ten different markets over the years. Houston and Voncile sold their Tuscaloosa cluster to Citadel in 2006 and became semi-retired at that time.

Pearce was also a former NAB Board member