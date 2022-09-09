Rainey In Reno

Tim “Rayne” Rainey has started as mornings at KRAT-FM ALT 92.1 in Reno, Nevada. Rainey was previously PD/Morning Show host at KUDL “106.5 The End” in Sacramento.

“Growing up in Reno, it’s great to be back on the air in the city that started it all for me. ALT 92.1 has quickly become the alternative music voice of the Truckee Meadows and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Rainey.

“Tim is a great addition to the ALT 92.1 team. He’s a native Nevadan, has major market experience, and a passion for the format. We’re anticipating big things for his morning show, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” said Henry Evans, GM.