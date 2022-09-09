Radio Ink Publisher Receives Big Award

The 10th Bi-Annual Induction Gala for the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame was held Thursday night in Dayton. Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, pictured here with Heather Cohen, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Parenti received the recognition for her accomplishments as a Market Manager and longtime broadcaster in Dayton.

Parenti included in her acceptance speech a plea to broadcasters, noting “Our industry, like others, has changed over the years. We operate in an environment that today

includes unlicensed and unregulated competition amounting to an uneven playing field. The NAB gives us a voice in DC and at the FCC, but yours is needed, especially among Ohio legislators. The Local Radio Freedom Act, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, and reinstatement of the Tax Certification Program, critical to bringing diversity to the industry, are just three areas that should be important to every broadcaster.”

Parenti is a 2009 inductee into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame inductees Thursday night included Kevin Fodor (Jason Michaels) WHIO Radio, Raymond Graham WDAO/WAVI, Edna Howell-Parrish WCXL/WAVI/WDAO, Robert Moore, Jr WDAO/WING and inducted posthumously was Jackie Roberts of Cox Media Group.