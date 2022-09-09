HeartMedia Atlanta’s to Deliver School Supplies to Kids

Today iHeartMedia Atlanta’s 94.9 The Bull will begin to get care packages to as many schools as possible in every part of the Atlanta area. Moote, Kimmie and Otis, from the morning show assembled school supply care packages for local area teachers in need.

“There is a common misconception that classrooms only need supplies in the beginning of the year,” says Brian Moote Host of Moote, Kimmie & Otis – The New Bull Morning Show. “But the reality is that they need them continuously throughout the year to give kids the education they deserve. The New Bull Morning Show prides itself in being a helpful resource for the community, so we are very happy to be able to give back to our local schools.”