New Host For Night Shift Show

Townsquare Media has announced that James Rabe is the new host of the nationally-syndicated Classic Hits show, The Night Shift. The show was conceived of by host Craig Allen, WKXW Brand Manager Anne Gress and Townsquare Media SVP/Programming Kurt Johnson.

Rabe first went on the air at the age of 16 years old. “Craig is a giant in our industry. It is an enormous honor to be asked to host The Night Shift. There are some pretty big shoes to fill here in the studio. For now, I’ll stuff the toes with extra socks.”