Radio To Receive $428 Million in Political

That prediction comes from BIA and it’s the smallest piece of a massive political advertising pie for the upcoming mid-term elections. Who will get the biggest share of the projected $8.5 billion?

TV Over-The-Air will snatch just under $4 billion of the total, according to BIA. Digital will haul in $1.9 billion with Cable TV at $1.1 billion. Radio industry executives have been saying for over a decade now that radio never really receives what it’s worth from advertisers, compared to the results radio delivers. That scenario seems to also be carrying over to political candidates and PAC’s if the BIA numbers are correct.

BIA posted their latest political figures Thursday HERE.