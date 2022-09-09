Good Karma Tundra Trio

Good Karma Brands and ESPN Wisconsin have launched the Tundra Trio Radio Network in Wisconsin. The network will air Green Bay Packers content across 94.5 ESPN and Newsradio 620 WTMJ in Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN in Madison.

“We are excited to launch our new Tundra Trio Network, including new and expanded coverage on air and online, as well as hospitality and live broadcasts from our Lambeau Field tailgate homes,” said Steve Wexler, MM/VP, Good Karma Brands.

The newest Good Karma Brands radio network got its name from its Tundra Trio properties, two houses adjacent to Lambeau Field where private tailgates are hosted prior to each home game.

To kick off every Packers game day at the Tundra Trio houses in Green Bay, former UW-Madison football player and Packer Gary Ellerson and WTMJ on-air host Greg Matzek will broadcast Green Bay Gameday live on the Tundra Trio Radio Network.

“We’re thrilled to bring Gary’s unique brand of humor and insight to the Tundra Trio Radio Network. Longtime fans of his now have a place to listen to him throughout football season, along with Brett Favre, Mark Tauscher, Mark Chmura, Jason Wilde and more,” said Ryan Maguire, Director of Content for GKB Milwaukee.