Two Additions For Big Radio

Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.

“Local news, information and entertainment is what people look for from their local stations and Big Radio injects local news, sports, entertainment and conversation wherever we can across our ten station group,” said Ben Thompson, CEO. ” We are grateful that both Sean and John bring those values with them to help reinforce our commitment to local programming.”

The Big Radio sports department consists of nearly 40 individuals working together on over 400 local high school sports broadcasts annually throughout Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.