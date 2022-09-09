Joe Polek Joins HIS Radio

HIS Radio has hired Joe Polek as Market Manager for Charlotte, Columbia and Charleston markets. He will also be the Midday host for the HIS Radio.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for over 7 years! Ever since the day I was laid off from WMHK in the Fall of 2014, I have wondered if I would ever be able to get back into Christian Radio,” said Polek. “I could not be more excited to join such an amazing team. I’m ready to get started and see what God has in store for us!”

“I couldn’t me more thrilled to have Joe on our team,” said Rob Dempsey Station Manager. “He has already made a connection with our listening family on the air. His knowledge of the communities he serves will help in sharing the hope of Jesus throughout the Carolinas.”