WKSC Chicago Changes

KeKe Hampton and Jason Brown will be new morning show contributors for “The Fred Show” on 103.5 KISS FM (WKSC-FM). iHeart is also bringing Josh Martinez in as a new Night Host.

“Keke and Jason have been amazing co-workers for years,” said Matt Scarano, President, iHeartMedia Chicago. “It is such a pleasure to promote both of these dedicated and talented cast members. I am so happy for them and for the newly enhanced ‘Fred Show’ experience. In addition, Josh brings a unique skill set and tremendous energy to the Chicago airwaves. You can hear and experience his passion and enthusiasm in every single air shift.”

Hampton most recently served as Digital Content Manager of iHeartMedia’s Chicago Region. Brown has spent the last seven years as 103.5 KISS FM’s Promotions Director.

Martinez is no stranger to the iHeart brand, having put time in at stations in New York, Cincinnati, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.