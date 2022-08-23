New Podcast From Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment company has produced an eight-part scripted series. ‘Sisters of the Underground’ is a true story about the Mirabal sisters and their activism in the Dominican Republic that led to the downfall of brutal dictator, Rafael Trujillo (aka El Jefe).

“I’m so excited for listeners to hear the incredible story of the Mirabal sisters in this captivating and immersive format. They are true heroes and their story is an important example of the strong need for all of our community’s stories to be heard, seen, and celebrated,” said Longoria. “We are proud to have assembled an incredibly talented team of Dominican actors and writers to help tell this story in the most authentic and fresh way possible and to continue giving Latinx stories a platform to shine.”

The podcast is executive produced by actresses Eva Longoria and Dania Ramirez, who will also voice a character in the show. iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network teamed on the series that premiers August 31.