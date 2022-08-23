Joe Rogan Profile

Fox Nation will premier a new special ‘Who is Joe Rogan’, Wednesday August 24. The program will explore the life and history of the influential podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogan is one of the most listened to podcasters today. The special will cover his early career as a comedian, actor and fight commentator. It will also look at the controversies that have surrounded him that have placed him under scrutiny and condemnation.

The program will be hosted by FOX News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade, the program will include interviews with FNC’s Tom Shillue, celebrity life coach Vivace Maxvictor and movie critic Christian Toto.