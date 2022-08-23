Diversion Launches Talk and Fiction Slate

Premium podcast network Diversion Audio, in partnership with Gemini XIII, has announced four new podcasts in the Talk and Fiction formats.

Coming September 13th is “The Shows We Watched,” hosted by TV/film critic and author James King and lifestyle influencer Emily Johnston, who take listeners back to hang out with their favorite TV shows and share surprising details and backstories. “The Shows We Watched” covers a different beloved TV show every episode and includes dives into Friends, Sex & the City, My So-Called Life, Gossip Girl, Married with Children, and many more.

The second new podcast set for Fall 2022 is “War Queens,” featuring Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her role in HBO’s Game of Thrones and the Fast & Furious movies. Each week, with Nathalie at the helm, father-daughter duo Jonathan W. Jordan, a military historian and award-winning author, and Emily Anne Jordan examine the incredible true stories of history’s most powerful female battle leaders and the brilliant methods and maneuvers history’s “killer queens” used to defend their people.

Also coming from PBS NewsHour correspondent, and author of the book Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss, Ali Rogin. “The Ali Rogin Show” will feature influential women leaders, celebrities, politicians, and survivors as they reveal how they overcame crises in health, work, family and relationships, and more.

For Valentine’s Day 2023, Diversion Audio will debut romantic fiction podcast, “The Royals of Malibu” based on the popular romance book series, The Royals by Erin Watt, the pseudonym for New York Times bestselling authors Jen Frederick and Elle Kennedy. “The Royals of Malibu” is Cinderella meets Cruel Intentions meets Euphoria.

Scott Waxman, CEO, Diversion Audio, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about this first slate from the newly-branded Diversion Audio. Building on the early success of our nonfiction limited series, this new slate plants our flag firmly in the ‘always on’ podcast landscape and also features an irresistible offering for an audience we love: romance fiction fans. Our goal is always to reach new listeners who are seeking an engrossing experience in podcasts.”