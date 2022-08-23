The Conclave Returns

The Conclave in-person event in Minneapolis is returning from a two-year absence. The return in 2023 will celebrate more than 40 years of the conference filled with workshops and experts for industry programmers.

“The board and I have had multiple meetings over the past two years on when to bring the beloved conference back. We are excited to announce 2023 is the year,” said Lori Lewis, Chairperson. “We will have details on the return shortly. And because The Conclave is a program director’s destination, we are also bringing back an incredible free resource for all in The Conclave’s Learning Workshops, a longstanding education series covering topics spanning ratings to revenue and how to achieve both while working with fewer resources.”

Work is still underway on the return of the conference, including updating the the website, people looking for Conclave information should contact Lori Lewis: [email protected]