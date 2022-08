Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday. Bourne was on the air at WBGO from 1984 to 2022. he retired earlier this year.

This week, WBGO remembers Michael’s incredible contributions to the station through playing some of the artists and songs he cherished. The Take Five celebrating Michael’s retirement in January has been republished on WBGO.org. And this Saturday 6-8am WBGO will air a special two hour Blues Break celebration of Michael on 88.3FM.