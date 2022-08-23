Cromwell Announces Two Local Sports Shows

Cromwell Media has announced that one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, TN Prep Weekly, hosted by Chris Eakes (pictured), has a new home at 94.9 FM The Fan. The show originated in Nashville in 1999, and aired on another sports talk station while building a fan base of hundreds of thousands of Middle Tennessee high school sports fans.

Additionally, at 102.5/106.3 The Game, August 19 marks the return of “Game Blitz” hosted by Joe Dubin and Elijah Campbell. Game Blitz runs every Friday night from 6 p.m. – Midnight and will provide real-time updates on scores from all over the Mid-State, game highlights, interviews with reporters at dozens of games and include call-ins from high school coaches.

Cromwell Media’s Sports Program Director, Chase McCabe, said, “We believe in being hyper-local in our coverage and high school football is near and dear to so many of us. We couldn’t be more excited about the addition of TN Prep Weekly moving to 94.9 The Fan. Phil and his team do an amazing job and we’re delighted to have them join our team. Likewise, the return of Game Blitz is huge and happy that Joe Dubin is once again leading our coverage. We have been asked by a lot of people about when the show would return and we’re thrilled to be able to say…now!”

TN Prep Weekly co-owner Phil Eakes stated, “This is a huge step for our company and a huge step for high school sports across this state. By adding our show and Joe Dubin’s Friday night show, 94.9 The Fan has committed to being the Station for high school sports in Middle Tennessee. To be able to air our show during drive time in our largest city just opens up an entirely new audience for our schools and their student athletes. More than three million fans flock to high school football games every year and we are sincerely thankful for their support over these many years.” Eakes also hinted that more good shows will be forthcoming, one of them the first of its kind in America.