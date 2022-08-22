IBA Announces Bailey as Keynote

The Independent Broadcasters Association has announced that ARC Software CEO Jason Bailey will be a keynote speaker at the IBA Members-Only In-Focus Conference, September 21, which is being held in conjunction with Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Bailey’s talk is called Why Radio Has a Bright Future. Both events are being held at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

“Jay is a respected industry leader, known for his innovation and vision,” commented Ron Stone, President and Executive Director of the IBA. “We’re fortunate to have him speak to our attendees about the future of the radio business, and why he has such a positive outlook for the medium’s continued success in the audio space.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the IBA’s In-Focus conference,” stated Bailey. “Independent broadcasters across the country are the heartbeat of the radio industry, and Ron has given them a voice by creating the IBA and setting up a conference that focuses on their specific needs.”

The IBA Focus Conference is being held in conjunction with the two-day Radio Masters Sales Summit, which is co-presented by Radio Ink and the Center for Sales Strategy, on September 22 and 23. IBA members will have the option of attending both events at a special IBA members-only package price. In addition,

The IBA Conference will conclude with a complimentary dinner for members and speakers the evening of September 21.