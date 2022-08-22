Advice From A Super Podcaster

Starting September 1st and running for 10 consecutive weeks, Podcast Business Journal will present “Make Real Money Podcasting: The Series”. Lined-up for week three is Saagar Enjeti, co-host of the popular “Breaking Points” podcast.

The first three sessions of this exclusive event are FREE. Simply Register Now for access. The cost of the remaining seven sessions is just $39. All 10 sessions will be uploaded as a podcast to paid subscribers at the end of the series.

In this exclusive interview with Saagar Enjeti, viewers will learn how “Breaking Points” built a paying audience of 10,000 subscribers within just two days by partnering with Supercast. Register Now for “Make Real Money Podcasting: The Series”.

As Editor of Podcast Business Journal and Radio Ink, Ed Ryan interviews successful radio station owners and executives, podcast company CEOs, and money-making podcasters from around the country. He returns to Make Real Money Podcasting as host for The Series.

The weekly program at noon starts September 1 and runs for 10 straight weeks. Register Now and get the first three programs FREE.