Bad Apples In The Big Apple

‘The Rubber Room’ is a new scripted comedy series on SiriusXM. The program explores the lives of some bad apples in the New York City public school system locked away in a purgatory-like detention hall for wayward teachers.

“The Rubber Room is a wild, wholly original experience,” said Jack Vaughn, SVP Comedy Programming. “All Things Comedy did an amazing job producing the series, which gives listeners a ‘captivating’ sense of what it’s like to be locked in a room with such an absurd group of characters, played by some of the most talented and hilarious stars in the industry.”

Actress Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard, The Newsroom) stars in the dark comedy series as “Lindsey Whittle,” a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on the real life version in New York City.