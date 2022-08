Los Angeles entrepreneur Eugene “Big U” Henley has launched the second season of his ‘Checc’n ~ In’ podcast. This time around he is teaming up with social broadcasting company ‘Caffeine’.

Henley invites his A-list friends from across the culture to sit down for in-depth, unfiltered conversations. Among the guests on the list for season two: Mike Tyson, 2 Chainz, Draymond Green, Kurupt, Matt Barnes, Adam 22, and more.

New programs drop on Sunday.