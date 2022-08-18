Another Season Of Fly On The Wall

Cadence13 has extended its partnership with comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade. The Saturday Night Live-focused podcast “Fly on the Wall”, will launch season two in January 2023.

“One year ago, I answered my phone and an unfamiliar voice said, ‘Hey bro, would you like to do a podcast?’ I said, ‘Who are you and how did you get this number?’ Later I realized it was the incredibly funny David Spade. I called back. ‘Can I do it wearing sweatpants from my basement?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘I’m in,’” said Carvey.

“Doing a podcast is like OnlyFans for comedians. The idea of reminiscing about SNL and comedy in general sounded fun, especially with a first ballot hall of famer like Dana Carvey. Looking forward to more shows and talking over people,” said Spade.

“Dana and David have knocked it out of the park in Season One–fans are absolutely loving their chemistry, amazing guests, and great conversations,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “We’re incredibly proud of the show and eagerly anticipate a blockbuster Season Two.”