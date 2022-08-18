Triton Podcast Ranker Released

Triton Digital®, has released its July 2022 U.S. Podcast Report. The report covers July 4 – July 31, 2022, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Stitcher Media remained in the number one spot on the Top Sales Networks Report with 55M Average Weekly Downloads and 13.9M Average Weekly Users. NPR came in second with 30.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.2M Average Weekly Users, followed by Wondery at number Three. with 30.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.5M Average Weekly Users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads included, The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) at number one,1, NPR News Now (NPR) at number two, and Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at number three.

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in July included, Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again in first place, Morbid (Wondery) at number two, and Up First (NPR) checking in at number three.

You can find more on the rankings Here.