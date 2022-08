Benztown is offering a Free Labor Day weekend AudioPack. The package, that includes a 45 hour R&B Countdown Show, is available through September 2 for download.

‘Old School 500’, is presented by ‘Top 10 Now and Then’ host Rick Nuhn. The show will feature 450 artist interviews and vignettes about recording classic jams. Included in the package are holiday weekend SFX and musicbeds.

You can find out more about the Benztown Labor Day Weekend AudioPack Here.