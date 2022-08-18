Rebrand for KCSN

KCSN-FM, the Adult Album Alternative rock station at California State University in Northridge has rebranded to ‘88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound’. The station is simulcast on KSBR-FM at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo and recently was awarded ‘Non-com Station of the Year’ by industry peers.

“The station’s programming is receiving critical acclaim,” said Patrick Osburn, GM. “Winning the award this year is a huge honor. We thought it was time to reinforce our large geographic reach and appeal in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties, hence our new brand, ‘The SoCal Sound.’”

“We’re excited about ‘The SoCal Sound,’” said Marc Kaczor, PD. “The new branding represents our steadfast commitment to music fans and to the artist community. You will continue to hear new music, deep tracks and local music every day of the week. The SoCal Sound will bring you superb video content, exclusive artist interviews, podcasts and unique, members-only events all over Southern California.”