Ken Charles Named PD at WSB Atlanta

Last month Ken Charles announced he was leaving KNX in Los Angeles after 7 years with the Audacy station. Today, Cox Media Group announced Charles will become the new PD at WSB-AM/FM in Atlanta starting September 12th.

Back in April, Drew Anderssen left the position at WSB to become the new Brand Manager for Newsradio KRLD-AM and the Texas State Networks in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Charles was recently named one of Radio Ink’s “Best PDs in America” and has led successful News/Talk stations in markets including Houston, TX, Miami, FL and Tampa, FL.

“Ken has an impressive track record for growing top talent and exceptional content,” said Jaleigh Long, Vice President/Market Manager of CMG Atlanta Radio. “It’s exciting to add Ken’s experience and passion to the WSB legacy and top performance in Atlanta.”

“Ken is a brilliantly strategic programmer with decades of leadership experience,” said Chris Eagan, Vice President Audience & Operations at Cox Media Group. “I’m excited to watch Ken grow and evolve this legendary brand.”

“I’m excited to join the amazingly talented team at 95.5 WSB. Thanks to Jaleigh Long, Rob Babin and Chris Eagan for giving me the chance to be a part of one of America’s top brands,” said Charles. “I can’t wait to get back to Atlanta and build on WSB’s 100-year commitment to local news and community service.”