Helping The People in Ukraine

Cumulus radio stations in Youngstown, OH, will present the We Care Radiothon Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th, to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

All funds raised will benefit MedWish International, a Cleveland-based nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid to people in need.

The weeklong Radiothon will air on Cumulus Youngstown’s K 105 Country/WQXK-FM, Hot 101/WHOT-FM and Y 103/WYFM-FM. To donate to Cumulus Youngstown’s “We Care Radiothon”, K 105 listeners should text “We Care” to 1-800-950-1051, Y 103 listeners should text “We Care” to 330.782.9103, and Hot 101 listeners should text “We Care” to 330-781-9468, for a link to donate.

Charley Connolly, Operations Manager, Cumulus Youngstown, said: “With the number of residents in Youngstown and the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys that are from Ukraine and have ties to the region, we felt it our duty to not only raise funds for those affected by the continued humanitarian crisis there, but to keep the topic front and center. These people need our help and we’re proud to do what we can.”