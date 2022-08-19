A Weekly Dose Of Podcast Expertise

The Podcast Business Journal will host a 10-week virtual session “Make Real Money Podcasting: The Series.” The series starts Thursday, September 1 at Noon ET

The first three sessions of this exclusive event are FREE…Simply Register Online for access.

Kicking off “Make Real Money Podcasting: The Series” on Thursday, September 1 at noon ET is Supercast CEO Jason Sew Hoy. Supercast, a podcast subscription platform, has powered millions in revenue for some of the most-monetized podcasts in the world.

Future guests on “Make Real Money Podcasting: The Series”, will include Advertisecast CEO Dave Hanley on Thursday, September 8 and Saagar Enjeti of the Breaking Points podcast on September 15.

As podcasting continues to grow and thrive, don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn how to make real money with your podcast from the top experts who will share strategies any podcaster can implement.

Podcast Business Journal Editor Ed Ryan will host this innovative and informative weekly event featuring the top podcasters and companies in the business of making money in the world of podcasting.

