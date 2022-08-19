IBA Conference to Piggy-Back Radio Ink Sales Summit

The Independent Broadcasters Association has announced speakers for its first IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference. IBA Day is set for September 21 in Miami in conjunction with the two-day Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Speakers at The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference include: Matt Britton – CEO of Suzy, a consumer intelligence platform; Leann Didier – Owner of Kensington Digital Media and Director of Sales for its eight radio stations; Michael Doyle – Owner of MD Media Sales, he has nearly four-decades experience as a radio salesperson, sales manager, general manager, and radio executive.

“We’ve assembled leaders in digital, sales, broadcast law, and more to help IBA members advance their business and increase their revenue across platforms,” said Ron Stone, President/Executive Director. “The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference will send attendees home with plans that can make an immediate difference in daily operations.”

Also there will be presentations from: The IBA Digital Panel – A subsidiary of Vipology, the exclusive digital partner of the IBA; a Marketron Presentation; and a Legal Panel of Telecommunications Law Professionals.

The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference. is being held in conjunction with the two-day Radio Masters Sales Summit, which is co-presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy, on September 22 and 23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

IBA Members will have the option of attending both events at a significantly reduced special IBA members-only package price. In addition, specially priced hotel rooms are available for attendees.