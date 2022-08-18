Sekulow Brothers Join Salem

The Salem Podcast Network has added the Sekulow Brothers to the lineup. Jordan Sekulow is the Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, and Logan Sekulow is the Director of Media at the ACLJ.

“Our family is known for our intensity,” said Jordan Sekulow. “Through the work of the ACLJ, we always showcase hard hitting analysis and legal work. But with this new podcast, you’ll see us in a casual environment three times a week.”

“We’ve never been seen this way,” added Logan Sekulow. “We look forward to letting you get to know the Sekulow brothers a little better. And we’ll have some fun along the way!”

“Salem is so excited to launch this podcast with the Sekulow Brothers,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word Format. “Logan and Jordan are at the tip of the spear in this culture war we are fighting, and they know the issues better than anybody.”

The first episode of the new podcast will be released on September 12, 2022, and each week, three new episodes will drop.