New Season of Unsolved

KFI-AM 640 in Los Angeles has launched season three of “Unsolved with Steve Gregory”. The weekly true crime podcast series features cold cases, challenging cases, missing persons, and high-profile criminals.

In the season three opener, Gregory will focus on the 2013 case of Bryce Laspisa, a missing student who was driving home from college to visit his family in Orange County. He was last seen in Kern County, but his overturned SUV was found in north Los Angeles County. The evidence inside the vehicle included blood stains which matched those of the college sophomore. The case remains one of the most unusual missing persons cases in Los Angeles County.

“Unsolved with Steve Gregory” is hosted and produced by the award-winning team of Steve Gregory and Jacob Gonzalez. For more than 30 years, host Gregory has established a trusted working relationship with detectives, chiefs of police, and county sheriffs.