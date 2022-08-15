A Record-Setting 261 Hour Broadcast 

KAPA, Hawaii Afternoon Drive Host, Tommy “Kahikina” Ching set a new world record for a continuous radio broadcast by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive hours. Kahikina broadcast 22 hours per day, every day from Monday August 1 through noon on Friday August 12. He also raised more than $50,000 for Hawaii Island United Way.

Hawaii Island United Way President, Karen Davis said, “When Kahikina approached us about partnering with him to achieve his goal to hold the longest DJ broadcast while simultaneously raising $50,000 for Hawaii Island United Way’s General Campaign Kickoff, we were honored and elated to join him on this endeavor. HIUW’s mission is to unite people, organizations, and resources to build a healthier community. Kahikina truly exemplifies HIUW’s mission. He accomplished his goal despite these most difficult times”. Davis continued, “Indeed, we are a community of determination, fortitude, generosity, and Aloha as our donors have demonstrated in these past 12 days. A huge Mahalo Nui Loa to Kahikina, KAPA Radio, and to our charitable and gracious donors. Funds will go to support HIUW’s nonprofit partner agencies that provide critical health and human service programs to those in great need on Hawai‘i island. No feat is too great when a community unites!”

Tommy was thrilled to take on this challenge. “It has been my dream to take control of a radio station and to bring our community together to do something that no one else has ever done. Mahalo to my bosses at Pacific Media Group for allowing me to do this!” said Ching. “I wanted to show that even donations of 50 cents or a couple of dollars could have a huge impact for the organizations that help those in need. These donations will allow Hawaii Island United Way to fund programs for our island Ohana.” Tommy continued, “In Hawaii, we say that Aloha can’t be bought, only shared!”

Pacific Media Group Regional VP Joshua Mednick said, “Tommy is a very special person. Our responsibility as broadcasters is to serve the public interest. These last twelve days, Tommy has taken that to a whole new level.” Mednick added, “This is a great demonstration of the power of local radio. Pacific Media Group was born in the State of Hawaii and has remained purely local for over 35 years. All of us that work here share a commitment to our islands, but what Tommy has done is something truly amazing. He can come in late next Monday if he wants!”