Put it in The Books

The RAB, in conjunction with BMI and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, has completed its 14th annual Rising Through the Ranks program, which began with a virtual session August 2, and continued with in-person meetings on August 9-11 at BMI in Nashville.

Scholarship recipients were selected and awarded by the three organizations. The two-day curriculum focused on the specific needs of women in radio management or those aspiring to move into management positions and worked to enhance their overall knowledge and skills.

Stephanie Theisen, vice president, sales and marketing, Leighton Broadcasting

Ashley Wilson, director, country programming Indiana/Kentucky region, iHeartMedia

The curriculum was customized to feature practical and real-world applications that graduates could immediately use within their companies and in their personal growth.

“We are not only delighted to bring another Rising Through the Ranks class together, but to have it be in person for the first time in three years,” noted Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, RAB. “This group were exposed to strategies and tools they can put to work immediately within their own organizations, while helping them become their own board of directors to help one another navigate their professional growth as future industry leaders.”

“BMI was thrilled to once again host Rising Through the Ranks in our Nashville office. Each year, the event provides scholarships to an incredible class of women who participated in the program, and this year was no exception,” said Jessica Frost, executive director, industry relations, BMI. “Being back together in person made it even more special, highlighting the importance of personal connection through mentoring, networking and education. In addition, these talented women heard invaluable advice on how to succeed in radio directly from some of the top executives in the industry, who paved the way for them to follow.”

“The MIWs are an organization dedicated to mentoring women in radio,” said Ruth Presslaff board president of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. “There’s nothing better than meeting a group of dynamic dedicated up and comers who already are bringing so much to our industry and are hungry to bring even more. RTTR is just an absolute pleasure to support.”

Here are the 2022 Rising Through the Ranks Graduates:

Staci Bonner

iHeartMedia, West Valley, Utah

Nicole Bossio

Beasley Media Group, Detroit, Michigan

Christine Cartwright

CapCity Communications, Frankfort, Kentucky

Lila El Naggar

Key Networks, Brooklyn, New York

Ali Evans

Chapel Hill Media Group, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Jennifer Evans

Stingray Media, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Liz Goshert

Federated Media, Mishawaka, Indiana

Sari Harlow

East Arkansas Broadcasters, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Angie Keilhauer

BMI, Nashville, Tennessee

Mollie Kendrick

Audacy, Sacramento, California

Nikki Lyter

Hubbard Broadcasting – 2060 Digital, Baxter, Minnesota

Kristen Martin

Cromwell Media, Owensboro, Kentucky

Zipporah Mondy

KJIW 94.5 FM, Helena, Arkansas

Kara Moninger

Alpha Media, Louisville, Kentucky

Kaylin Mozdzen

Townsquare Media, Marcy, New York

Karen Muth-Pasco

GenMedia Partners, Auburn, Washington

Chelley Odle

Odle Media Group, LLC, Park Hills, Missouri

Kathy Paxton

Basin Radio Network/Legend Communications, Gillette, Wyoming

Kimberli Rivera

Audacy, Phoenix, Arizona

Maya Szymanski

Katz Radio Group, Los Angeles, California

Claudia Talamantez

TelevisaUnivision – Amor 107.7, Austin, Texas

Lisa Varner

North Central Florida Media Group/Saga Communications, Ocala, Florida

Roxie Wadelington

Audacy – 102 Jamz, Greensboro, North Carolina

Madison Wright

RAB, New York, New York