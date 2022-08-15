Put it in The Books

The RAB, in conjunction with BMI and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, has completed its 14th annual Rising Through the Ranks program, which began with a virtual session August 2, and continued with in-person meetings on August 9-11 at BMI in Nashville.
Scholarship recipients were selected and awarded by the three organizations. The two-day curriculum focused on the specific needs of women in radio management or those aspiring to move into management positions and worked to enhance their overall knowledge and skills.
Stephanie Theisen, vice president, sales and marketing, Leighton Broadcasting
Ashley Wilson, director, country programming Indiana/Kentucky region, iHeartMedia
The curriculum was customized to feature practical and real-world applications that graduates could immediately use within their companies and in their personal growth.
“We are not only delighted to bring another Rising Through the Ranks class together, but to have it be in person for the first time in three years,” noted Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, RAB. “This group were exposed to strategies and tools they can put to work immediately within their own organizations, while helping them become their own board of directors to help one another navigate their professional growth as future industry leaders.”
“BMI was thrilled to once again host Rising Through the Ranks in our Nashville office. Each year, the event provides scholarships to an incredible class of women who participated in the program, and this year was no exception,” said Jessica Frost, executive director, industry relations, BMI. “Being back together in person made it even more special, highlighting the importance of personal connection through mentoring, networking and education. In addition, these talented women heard invaluable advice on how to succeed in radio directly from some of the top executives in the industry, who paved the way for them to follow.”
“The MIWs are an organization dedicated to mentoring women in radio,” said Ruth Presslaff board president of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. “There’s nothing better than meeting a group of dynamic dedicated up and comers who already are bringing so much to our industry and are hungry to bring even more. RTTR is just an absolute pleasure to support.”
Here are the 2022 Rising Through the Ranks Graduates:
Staci Bonner
iHeartMedia, West Valley, Utah
Nicole Bossio
Beasley Media Group, Detroit, Michigan
Christine Cartwright
CapCity Communications, Frankfort, Kentucky
Lila El Naggar
Key Networks, Brooklyn, New York
Ali Evans
Chapel Hill Media Group, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Jennifer Evans
Stingray Media, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Liz Goshert
Federated Media, Mishawaka, Indiana
Sari Harlow
East Arkansas Broadcasters, Jonesboro, Arkansas
Angie Keilhauer
BMI, Nashville, Tennessee
Mollie Kendrick
Audacy, Sacramento, California
Nikki Lyter
Hubbard Broadcasting – 2060 Digital, Baxter, Minnesota
Kristen Martin
Cromwell Media, Owensboro, Kentucky
Zipporah Mondy
KJIW 94.5 FM, Helena, Arkansas
Kara Moninger
Alpha Media, Louisville, Kentucky
Kaylin Mozdzen
Townsquare Media, Marcy, New York
Karen Muth-Pasco
GenMedia Partners, Auburn, Washington
Chelley Odle
Odle Media Group, LLC, Park Hills, Missouri
Kathy Paxton
Basin Radio Network/Legend Communications, Gillette, Wyoming
Kimberli Rivera
Audacy, Phoenix, Arizona
Maya Szymanski
Katz Radio Group, Los Angeles, California
Claudia Talamantez
TelevisaUnivision – Amor 107.7, Austin, Texas
Lisa Varner
North Central Florida Media Group/Saga Communications, Ocala, Florida
Roxie Wadelington
Audacy – 102 Jamz, Greensboro, North Carolina
Madison Wright
RAB, New York, New York