NAB 2022 Election Toolkit

The National Association of Broadcasters is offering the 2022 Election Toolkit. The online resource provides local radio and television broadcasters with ideas and information on how to cover the 2022 local, state and federal elections.

“Local broadcasters are a trusted and reliable source of news and information, which takes on heightened importance in combatting disinformation as Americans exercise their right to vote,” said Curtis LeGeyt, President/CEO. “The toolkit will equip radio and television stations in helping voters make informed decisions at the polls – an essential component in ensuring the vitality of our democracy.”

The toolkit includes information on identifying false statements online, suggested tactics for hosting debates, voter registration resources and guides for finding local polling places. Broadcast-ready public service announcements encouraging voter participation are also available in both English and Spanish.

You can find the toolkit Here.