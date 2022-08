Progressive climbed into the number one spot on the latest Media Monitors chart. Number two last week; the insurance giant kicked last week’s number one, Upside, into third.

Progressive logged 61,224 spots, edging out number two Indeed at 60,141. Upside dropped to third with 56,111.

Rounding out the top five, Swiffer 41,660 and DuckDuckGo at 40,195.