Cumulus Flips AM in Providence to Betting Station

Cumulus has launched a Sports and Sports Betting station in Providence, 790 THE SCORE/WPRV-AM. The station was previously programmed News/Talk and Business. The station will include sports programming and sports betting news and information with BetQL Network programming provided by Westwood One.

Holly Paras, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Providence, said: “It’s official: 790 THE SCORE is now Providence’s best bet for sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts, and we couldn’t be more excited! The station features a lineup of expert personalities that deliver unique sports talk and sports betting insights that entertain, inform, and engage, along with New England Patriots Football, New York Yankees Baseball, Boston Celtics Basketball, and Brown University Football and Basketball play-by-play. We think Providence sports and sports betting fans will love 790 THE SCORE!”

The weekday programming lineup for 790 THE SCORE includes:

6am-9am – Bet MGM

9am-12pm – Bet QL Daily

12p-3pm – Jim Rome

3pm-5pm – You Better You Bet

5pm-7pm – Kevin McNamara

7pm-11pm – Bet MGM Tonight

11pm-2am – JRSportBrief

2am-6am – After Hours with Amy Lawrence