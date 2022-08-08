Filling Backpacks For School Kids

WFIZ-FM Ithaca, NY is making sure kids have all the school supplies they need. “The Z Backpack Drop” starts August 18 and will give kids backpacks filled with school supplies.

“It’s arguably one of the most important programs that we do because it allows us to help out the community that we all love and hold close to our hearts,” said host Collin Horak. “By teaming up with CFCU Community Credit Union, Fidelis Care, Willam Mattar, Papa John’s, Ithaca Walmart’s we are able to give away 350 backpacks to kids for the 2022-2023 school year. “We’re extremely thankful to our sponsor’s for making this a possibility, and for taking some of the pressure off of these families by checking off some of the materials on the back-to-school check list.”

There will be six-distribution events this year. 100 backpacks filled with supplies will be distributed at the kick-off event, with 50 backpacks distributed each following week, at five other locations in the Finger Lakes region of New York.