Adweek Picks Two iHeart Podcasts

Adweek is out with the annual Podcast of the Year Awards, and two iHeartRadio Podcasts made the list. “Smart Talks with IBM” and “Bridgerton: The Official Podcast” were recognized as the best in their category.

“Smart Talks with IBM”, produced in collaboration with Pushkin and IBM, was the winner of the Best Technology podcast category. “Bridgerton: The Official Podcast”, created with Shondaland Audio, was the winner of the Best TV Show and Streaming Podcast category.

The awards recognize the best podcasts, featuring shows across 28 categories. You can view the full list of winners Here.