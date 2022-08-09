Are You The Best Radio Sales Leader You Can Be?

Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy would like to help you become an effective Radio Sales Leader. “Mindset for Sales Leaders” is just one of the not to be missed sessions at the upcoming Radio Masters Sales Summit.

With over 25 years of experience, Stephanie Downs, SVP of The Center for Sales Strategy, has a diverse background in sales and sales management in TV and cable. Energetic, focused, and a straight shooter, she is known by her clients as someone who gets to know them and their situation and then speaks the truth they need to hear to improve.

Her presentation is just one of many valuable sessions you will find on the Agenda, for the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

The success — or failure — of any sales team starts at the top. Are you providing the inspiration, support, and dedication needed for your team to succeed? Find out the 5 Leadership Mindsets and be prepared to learn how to improve your team and their overall sales performance. Registration is now open for this limited-seating event.

Don’t miss out on the chance to improve your Radio Sales skills. The Radio Masters Sales Summit is set for September 22-23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is designed to Rethink, Refresh, and Refocus the Art of Sales and Sales Management.