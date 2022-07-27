New iHeart MP In Portland

Marshal Burgess has been named iHeartMedia Market President for Portland. The market has both broadcast and digital platforms including eight radio stations with a variety of formats.

“It has been incredible to witness Marshal’s growth and success over the years,” said Tony Coles, Division President and President of BIN: Black Information Network. “Few leaders bring the kind of experience, integrity, and vision that Marshal brings to the table. We look forward to Marshal building upon our history of success in Portland.”

“I’ve spent my entire life in Portland and grew up listening to Z100, not to mention many seasons listening to the Blazers on KEX,” said Burgess. “The support and positive energy I’ve received from Tony Coles and the entire team here in Portland have been unbelievable. I’m very excited for the future and am truly humbled by the opportunity.”

Burgess is a veteran of the Portland radio market, having been with iHeartMedia for 25 years.