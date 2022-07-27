Audacy Promotes In Detroit

Josh Holleman is the new Assistant Brand Manager of WYCD-FM, Detroit. Holleman will continue in his role as morning show co-host for the station.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that Audacy is continuing to give me the platform to shine each and every morning with two Country Radio Hall of Famers on the legendary WYCD,” said Holleman. “The Motor City is truly one of the best places in the country to do morning radio.”

“We couldn’t be happier to add Assistant Brand Manager stripes to Josh Holleman here at WYCD,” said Tim Roberts, Country Format VP. “Josh has demonstrated his leadership on the WYCD morning show, and his prior experience and business savvy skillset will be a big asset to the team and our strategy.”