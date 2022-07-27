Game Of Thrones Companion Podcast

The newest addition to the ‘GoT’ franchise debuts on HBO August 21. To go along with the premier, “The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon,” will drop August 3.

Leading up to the premiere viewers will be able to “The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon” to brush up on the key history, houses, characters, and locations. Once new episodes are released, the podcast will provide in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews unpacking each episode.

Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen will host the weekly podcast that will feature interviews with cast, crew, celebrity fans, and creator George R.R. Martin.

Following the season, the pod will continue to explore all aspects of the “Game of Thrones” fandom, including the upcoming “Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention.”