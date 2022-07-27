Iconic Radio Brand Back In Birmingham

Almost 40 years ago, WSGN-AM left Birmingham, Alabama. That all changes July 31 when the brand returns to 98.3 FM with music from the 60’s and 70’s.

“When the WSGN call letters became available again, we jumped at the opportunity to preserve them for future use closer to their first home,” said Lee Perryman, President/CEO of RadioAlabama. “We are also targeting an older, affluent, and influential demographic group that is otherwise underserved and underappreciated, while also building on multigenerational popularity from the station’s most impactful period. Almost 62% of adults in the vast coverage area are ages 45+.”

As Birmingham’s second radio station in 1926 and the magic city’s first Top 40 station beginning in 1955, what became WSGN-AM was a market leader for decades and one of the top rock and roll stations in the country. Sold to the Birmingham News in 1934, its later call letters stood for “South’s Greatest Newspaper”.

The relaunch includes many of the station’s most memorable and powerful jingles that were recreated by SonoJingles in the United Kingdom and singers in Dallas. The new WSGN logo is based on a xylophone key version from the 1960s.