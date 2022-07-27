GKB Wisconsin Station Changes

Good Karma Brands Beaver Dam, Wisconsin radio stations are making some format changes. 1430 WBEV will move to an FM signal as 95.3 WBEV with the existing 1430 WBEV-AM signal becoming 1430 ESPN.

“Moving 1430 WBEV over to our FM signal 95.3 FM greater emphasizes a best-in-class listening experience for our fans and partners,” said Ryan Gabel, GM. “We are excited to introduce ESPN national and local content to the Beaver Dam community while also being the home of the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers, providing our advertisers with additional opportunities.”

95.3 WBEV will also be home to play-by-play of Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball.

The transition will start August 1 with simulcasts of content including local news and sports. The changes will be completed August 15.