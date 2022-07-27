WFAN/NY Yankees Extend Contract

WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) has announced a multi-year extension to its flagship broadcast and digital partnership with the New York Yankees. The extended agreement covers both English and Spanish broadcasts.

English broadcasts of Yankees baseball will continue to be heard on WFAN and streamed digitally on the Audacy app. WFAN will also continue to produce the Spanish language broadcasts for local radio affiliates as well as for the Audacy app.

“The New York Yankees are the city’s premier sports franchise and WFAN is the city’s premier sports platform, so together we form a potent combination for fans and client partners,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President. “2022 is our 21st consecutive season of broadcasting the Bronx Bombers, and we look forward to continuing to have the honor of being the soundtrack to more memorable and historic pinstripe moments.”

“The Yankees are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with WFAN and Audacy,” said Lonn Trost, Chief Operating Officer, New York Yankees. “WFAN has been our flagship station for over two decades, and we look forward to fans continuing to enjoy Yankees baseball over its airways and on the Audacy app.”

WFAN has served as the flagship station of the Yankees since 2014. From 2002 to 2014, games were heard on sister station WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM).