WNZF serving Northeast Florida from Flagler County has raised $125,000 for a local food bank. The cash is enough to help feed those in need through Christmas.

Each family served receives $100 in food each week. According to organizers that helps free up about $400 a month to be used on gas, rent and other essentials.

Over the six-hour radiothon donations included a five-year old girl giving $5 of her allowance to a $10,000 donation from the local Advent Hospital.