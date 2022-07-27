Magic in Boston Adds Delilah Evenings

Premiere Networks-syndicated personality Delilah has been added to the lineup at Audacy’s WMJX-FM in Boston. Delilah will be heard weekdays and Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET.

“I have the honor, the blessing, of being on Magic 106.7 FM, following David Allan Boucher’s long and successful career of some 40 years with the Boston audience,” shared Delilah. “I enjoyed some great years on the air in Boston in the 1990s, and I’m happy to be back each evening, Sunday through Friday nights.”

“We’re delighted to add Delilah’s wildly popular nighttime show to our programming slate and give fans in Boston another home to listen to her each week,” said Mike Thomas, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Boston. “Her award-winning show will be a welcomed complement to our strong lineup of shows.”