New Spanish Language Podcast

The debut season of Canción Exploder is a Spanish-language spin-off of the popular podcast series Song Exploder. The new podcast series is hosted, and co-executive produced by Martina Castro and Song Exploder creator Hrishikesh Hirway serving as Executive Producer.

“The debut season of ‘Canción Exploder’ is a testament to the diversity of Latin music today as we speak with artists writing music in multiple languages, who call many different countries their homes, and who tell their stories in a beautiful variety of accents,” said Castro.

The first episode is available now, featuring Bomba Estéreo breaking down their song “Deja”. New episodes drop every two-weeks.