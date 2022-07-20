AJC Growing Podcast Presence

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has hired Shane Backler as Senior Audio Producer. Backler has extensive radio experience with Cox Enterprises.

Backler told the newspaper -“Most of the hosts I’ve worked with never had any experience behind a microphone. I start from the ground up, getting hosts comfortable, and giving them direction and guidance so they’d be able to tell stories, deliver analysis, and present their opinions with confidence.”

Backler will be responsible for producing current podcasts “Breakdown” and “Politically Georgia,” and helping to assist newsroom talent and to help grow new shows.