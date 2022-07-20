Summer Of 85′ In Philly

Philly native Kevin Hart narrates the Audible Original “Summer Of ’85” that tells the story when the city was rocked by two unprecedented events. The events: Mayor Wilson Goode’s fight with the controversial MOVE cult; and the Live Aid concert to fight famine in Ethiopia.

Separated by just two months and eight miles, the events showcased both the best and the worst of the so-called City of Brotherly Love. Episodes feature a mix of archival footage, interviews with direct participants in the events such as, Bob Geldof, Patti LaBelle and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and original reporting.

The Docu-series premiers July 21.