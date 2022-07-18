WBAL Adds New Sports Anchor

Valerie Preactor is the new Sports Anchor/Reporter for WBAL-AM/FM and WIYY-FM in Baltimore. She previously served as a Sideline Reporter for ESPN+, Production Assistant for NBC Sports Washington, and most recently as the Programming Assistant for WIYY.

“It’s surreal,” said Preactor. “To be the new sports reporter for the radio stations I grew up listening to is really full circle. I’m thrilled to be covering my hometown teams that I love so much already! I’m excited to get to work and have fun, while continuing to grow in the radio and sports broadcasting industry. Your Baltimore sports are in good hands!”

She will provide sports updates on weekdays during morning drive, as well as report on the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and Navy Football.